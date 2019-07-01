It's the question Bachelor Nation fans can't help but ask: Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick going to get engaged?!

Between moving in together, adopting a dog and being #CoupleGoals on and off social media, the famous pair is going strong with no signs of slowing down.

And in a new interview with E! News, the couple both agree that the next step could involve a brand-new piece of bling.

"I think I can speak for Kaitlyn," Jason shared with us. "I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year."

Kaitlyn added, "I don't have an expectation. I don't expect anything. I just think on the path that we're on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship."