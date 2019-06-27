Instagram / David Beckham
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 1:45 PM
Instagram / David Beckham
David Beckham is dad goals.
The retired pro soccer champion is naturally rooting for England's Lionesses to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and he and 7-year-old daughter Harper, the youngest of his and Victoria Beckham's four children and their only girl, got to meet the team before cheering them on in their quarter finals game against Norway. The match took place at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France on Thursday. David posted a photo of him and Harper with the athletes on Instagram.
David also posted on his Instagram Story a pic of his daughter with Lionesses star player and forward Nikita Parris.
Instagram / David Beckham
David also shared a pic of him and Harper with the Lionesses' coach and his former Manchester United team mate, Phil Neville.
Instagram / David Beckham
"Good luck Lionesses," David wrote.
Instagram / David Beckham
"Come on England," he added.
