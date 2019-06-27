David Beckham and Daughter Harper Meet and Cheer on Team England at Women's World Cup

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Beckham, Harper Beckham, World's World Cup 2019, Team England, Lionesses

Instagram / David Beckham

David Beckham is dad goals.

The retired pro soccer champion is naturally rooting for England's Lionesses to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and he and 7-year-old daughter Harper, the youngest of his and Victoria Beckham's four children and their only girl, got to meet the team before cheering them on in their quarter finals game against Norway. The match took place at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France on Thursday. David posted a photo of him and Harper with the athletes on Instagram.

"So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight's big game..." he wrote. "As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much..I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them!!! As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game.... Come On England @lionesses @philipneville18."

Watch

Tom Brady Supports David Beckham Kissing Daughter Harper on Mouth

David also posted on his Instagram Story a pic of his daughter with Lionesses star player and forward Nikita Parris.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, World's World Cup 2019, Team England, Lionesses, Nikita Parris

Instagram / David Beckham

David also shared a pic of him and Harper with the Lionesses' coach and his former Manchester United team mate, Phil Neville.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, World's World Cup 2019, Team England, Lionesses, Philip Neville

Instagram / David Beckham

"Good luck Lionesses," David wrote.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, World's World Cup 2019, Team England, Lionesses

Instagram / David Beckham

"Come on England," he added.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ David Beckham , Harper Beckham , Celeb Kids , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.