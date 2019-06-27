Somehow, someway, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is 10 years old. And E! News was there to celebrate with Andy Cohen.

"It feels great to be doing the show for 10 years. I'm stunned, it doesn't feel like 10 years…I can't believe I'm still here. I can't believe they still let us do this. We made so many memories in this clubhouse. It's to the point where it's surreal. It feels like a train that is just strongly moving and I'm on it, we're all on it, and it's a really fun party. We're all in the club car, having cocktails, having a blast," Andy told E! News.