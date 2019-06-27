Helen Sloan/HBO
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 11:50 AM
Helen Sloan/HBO
Get your audience questions ready because Game of Thrones is heading to San Diego Comic-Con.
The series ended in May, but a large group of cast members will be in attendance at SDCC, likely to reminisce over the past eight seasons share stories from behind the scenes.
The panel, which takes place Friday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the biggest hall at the convention, will include Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (King Bran Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), and Conleth Hill (Varys).
Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be on the panel, as well as director Miguel Sapochnik.
Many, many names are missing from that list, but the most notable are Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).
Comic-Con panels typically include a moderated conversation with the cast followed by questions from the audience, which could get interesting after the reception to season eight wasn't exactly the warmest, and the end of the series left fans with many, many unanswered questions. Maybe some of those unanswered questions will become answered questions after the panel!
More cast members, including Harington, Turner, and even Sean Bean and Jason Momoa, reunited for a special that will be included with the Game of Thrones box set, set to release December 3. Conan O'Brien hosts the event, and a preview clip featured the cast looking back on footage of themselves from season one, so perhaps we're in for more of this kind of content at the SDCC panel as well.
San Diego Comic-Con begins Thursday, July 18.
Game of Thrones airs on HBO.
