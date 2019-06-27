R. Kelly's daughter Jaah Kelly is speaking her truth.

The 18-year-old, the second of the musician's three children and who is also a music artist, opens up about her sexuality in an interview with Paper magazine for its Pride issue, published on Thursday.

When Jaah was 14, she came out as a transgender male, who was attracted to girls, in comments and a video posted to her now-closed account. At the time, she went by the name Jay.

"When I posted that video, I was so scared," Jaah told Paper. "When I was younger, I always felt like I had to make a choice. I knew that I was a girl who liked other girls. But because of what I was taught, I felt like the only way you could like another girl is if you were a boy."