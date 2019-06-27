Fan Bingbing and Fiancé Li Chen Break Up

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Fan BingBing, Li Chen

Getty Images

Fan Bingbing and Li Chen have called it quits, almost two years after getting engaged.

On Thursday, the X-Men: Days of Future Past star took to her Weibo page to announce the couple's split. In a message to her followers, Fan, who is China's highest-paid actress, wrote (translated to English), "People's life may experience various farewells. The love and warmth that we have gained in our encounters are turned into eternal power. Thank you for all your giving, support and love. Thank you for your care and love in the future."

She concluded her message with, "We are no longer us, we are still us."

Read

Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

The couple, who co-starred in the TV series The Empress of China, announced their engagement in Sept. 2017, after Li proposed at Fan's birthday party.

"It's us, forever," Fan captioned the announcement post on Instagram, along with photos from party.

Fan Bingbing, Li Chen

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Fan has been in the news over the past year after her sudden disappearance from the public eye. As fans grew worried about the star in September, reports emerged that she was involved in a possible tax evasion scandal in China.

She returned to social media earlier this year.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fan Bingbing , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.