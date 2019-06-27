Kelly Ripa Just Made Us Feel Old With Her Latest—and Greatest—Family Throwback

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:28 AM

Mark Consuelos

Kids grow up so fast these days.

For many loyal daytime TV fans, they feel like they've had a front-row seat to watching Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids go from kids to teenagers.

After all, the talk-show host is open about her family dynamics on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In a new Instagram post, however, Kelly inadvertently gave fans a reason to feel old with a sweet throwback photo of her family.

"#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," she wrote on social media with her husband and three kids enjoying a picture-perfect vacation.

Kelly Ripa's 4 Most Shocking Confessions

It's just one of the countless memories this family has experienced in between busy work commitments and school schedules.

And with the summer season just kicking off, perhaps this is the first of many vacations to come in the months ahead.

Until then, we compiled just some of our favorite family moments with the Ripa and Consuelos family in our gallery below.

Mark Consuelos

All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Kids, Parents Day

Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Family, Instagram

Selfie Time

When you're family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Family Christmas Gallery

Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Family Christmas Gallery

Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

Have a great summer you guys!

