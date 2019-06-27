Stranger Things x Nike Collab Is Here!

E! illustration
by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 12:37 PM
When it comes to brand collaborations, Stranger Things has been killin' it this year. There's the Hawkins summer-themed collection from H&M, delish desserts from Baskin Robbins and an Upside Down Whopper at Burger King, not to mention items from last year's Forever 21 collab are still available.
Now Nike joins in on the fun with their Stranger Things sneaker and athleisure collab. The first part of the collection drops today and features shoes, sweats, hoodies and a Hawkins snapback. Plus, each shoe comes complete with original-inspired Nike packaging and special edition pins.
So get shopping—these items are sure to be snapped up faster than Eggos!
Show your Hawkins school spirit as you race through the Upside Down.
Rally for for Hawkins High in this graphic tee.
We could see Steve rockin' these high tops, can't you?
The vintage-logo tee also comes in green.
These sneaks feature the Hawkins High logo on the back and the Stranger Things logo on the tongue tab.
While this plush sweatshirt might not fight off demogorgons, it'll sure keep you cozy.
And it comes in green!
This cap is perfect for all of those bike rides through Hawkins.
These cozy bottoms were made for binge-watching.
If you're running from the Mind Flayer, you better do it in style.
These sneaks will take you to the Palace Arcade and beyond...way beyond.
These shoes will keep you on your toes as you navigate the Hawkins tunnels.
