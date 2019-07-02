Fans rallied around the People's Choice Award-winning show after reports that series producer IDW Entertainment could not produce the fourth season due to financial issues. IDW Entertainment announced a new producing partner Cineflix Studios. Cineflix Rights will handle international sales for all four seasons of the series.

"Syfy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere. To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs…on Syfy," the network said in a statement.

Syfy ordered a fourth season in July 2018.

"IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story. Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon," an IDW representative told E! News via email after fans started putting up billboards in support of the series.

In addition to billboards in the middle of New York City's Times Square, fans used the hashtag #FightforWynonna to campaign for the show's survival. Then, series star Melanie Scrofano and creator Andras put up their own billboard to thank fans.