by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 9:10 AM
More allegations have emerged about Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt.
The singer, who had been a fan favorite on the hit ABC reality series this season with Hannah Brown, has been accused of having a girlfriend (Haley Stevens) prior to going on the show. In an exclusive interview with E! News in mid-June, musician Haley opened up about her "love story" with Jed, which began last fall, prior to his Bachelorette casting.
According to Haley, their "whirlwind" romance included meeting each other's families and taking a vacation together to the Bahamas, where they allegedly expressed their love for one another. But then, Jed joined The Bachelorette, and he was gone.
"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation," Haley told E! News. "I could get choked up thinking about it right now."
Now, in Haley's new interview for Reality Steve's podcast, released on Thursday, new claims have surfaced about Jed's alleged infidelities.
During the conversation, host Steve Carbone informed Haley about a woman Jed allegedly slept with during their relationship.
"She showed me everything...this was I believe 10 days before you left for the Bahamas, he slept with another woman," Steve said on the podcast. "And I have the text messages to prove it."
ABC/Ed Herrera, Instagram
"Were you not aware that Jed was with another woman, 10 days before he went to the Bahamas with you?" Steve asked Haley.
"Nope," she replied.
"I can only deal with so many things at one time. It's a lot to tackle," an emotional Haley went on to share. "To watch it play out on TV and also, like here, you know?"
When asked if there's any chance she'd ever get back with Jed, Haley replied, "No, nope. Irreparable damage."
You can listen to more from Haley's podcast interview above!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
