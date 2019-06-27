Now matter how old or famous you get, you're not immune from being annoyed by your mom. Case in point: Beyoncé and Tina Knowles.

As we've learned in recent years, Knowles' Instagram is a gold mine for candid moments with her famed family members, including her superstar daughter and granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. That was once again the case late Wednesday when a video of the beloved mother-daughter duo grabbed fans' attention.

In the clip shared by Tina, she's trimming the songstress' hair while mimicking Bey's hairstylist, Neal Farinah. "All naturale!" she repeatedly teased as she combed through the star's long tresses.