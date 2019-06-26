Who Won The Amazing Race Season 31?

Those who race together stick together, apparently.

The last remaining Big Brother team of this CBS reality show all-star season of The Amazing Race found themselves on their own against three other couples who were all Amazing Race alums, and all clearly working together to land an all-Race final three.

Nicole and Victor didn't really need help from their fellow pairs, but they definitely noticed that Christie and Colin, Tyler and Korey, and Leo and Jamal were all helping each other out whenever they could, particularly during a challenge that required them to decode a secret message. Christie did need help, and she and Colin ended up in last place for a bit after she really struggled with that challenge.

Leo and Jamal, meanwhile, spent the first portion of the finale in first place, while Nicole and Victor and then Tyler and Korey were right behind them. Then everybody had some real struggles in London.