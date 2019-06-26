Are You the One? Debuts With First Sexually Fluid Cast

Well that was thrilling and delightful! 

MTV just debuted the new season of Are You the One, featuring an entire cast of sexually fluid people whose perfect match could be literally anyone else in the house. In this summer of firmly heterosexual relationships on The Bachelorette and Love Island and likely Bachelor in Paradise, it was wildly refreshing to watch a dating show where anyone might hook up with anyone else, and there's no separation of men vs. women. Some of the contestants don't even identify specifically as men or women, but everybody identifies as sexually fluid, so it not only makes the the show a little more fun and progressive, but it also makes the game a whole lot harder. 

After one trip to the truth booth and one matching ceremony, the group has got two couples correct, with no clue which two couples they are. 

The eight couples who matched up at the ceremony were: Noar and Amber, Kari and Kylie, Max and Justin, Basit and Jonathan, Jasmine and Jenna, Aasha and Paige, Remy and Brandon, and Kai and Danny. 

Kai and Jenna were both a little upset that Jasmine chose Jenna, since Jenna and Kai had already taken a trip to the Boom Boom Room (though so had Kai and Remy), so one of the biggest connections in the house didn't even get to be tested. Noar had already found out that she was not a match with Justin, and immediately regretted not partnering up with Amber instead, so hopefully for them, Amber and Noar are one of those two matches. 

Kari and Kylie also seemed pretty solid (even if Basit was a little disappointed in Kylie), and Aasha and Paige felt like they were, at the very least, BFFs. 

Keep up with the full cast below!

 

Are You the One?

MTV

Dr. Frankie

Dr. Frankie will help the contestants deal with their relationship issues in hopes of finding the perfect match.

Are You the One?

MTV

Amber Martinez

Amber, 23, is from Yonkers, New York.

Are You the One?

MTV

Max Gentile

Max, 25, hails from Columbus, Ohio.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kylie Smith

Kylie, 24, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Are You the One?

MTV

Jonathan Short

Jonathan is 28 and from Panama City Beach in Florida.

Are You the One?

MTV

Jenna Brown

Jenna is 25 and from Bloomington, Indiana.

Are You the One?

MTV

Paige Cole

Paige, 21, is from Allen, Texas.

Are You the One?

MTV

Nour Fraij

Nour, 25, is from Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Are You the One?

MTV

Danny Prikazsky

Danny is 27 and from San Jose, California.

Are You the One?

MTV

Brandon Davis

Brandon, 25, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Are You the One?

MTV

Remy Duran

Remy is 27 and is from New York City.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kari Snow

Kari, 23, is from East Hanover, New Jersey.

Are You the One?

MTV

Basit Shittu,

25-year-old Basit is from Brooklyn, New York.

Are You the One?

MTV

Justinavery "Justin" Palm

Justin is 24 and is from Palmdale, California.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kai Wes

Kai is 26 years old and from Chepachet, Rhode Island.

Are You the One?

MTV

Aasha Wells

Aasha is 22 and is from Miami Beach, Florida,

Are You the One?

MTV

Jasmine Olsen

Jasmine is 21 and hails from Oxford, Mississippi.

Are You the One airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV. 

