Camila Cabello Asks Fans to Stop Causing Her ''More Pain'' After Matthew Hussey Split

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello is making a desperate plea to her fans on Instagram.

In the aftermath of her breakup from boyfriend Matthew Hussey, the singer is taking to social media to address the fans that are engaging in "hateful" behavior. On her Instagram Story, she pleas, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," the 22-year-old explains. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

She continues, "Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."

Watch

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Show Support for Pride

It's unclear what Camila is referring to, but some people are speculating that it might be because of comments on Matthew's social media. On his recent Instagram posts, some users have been commenting with the lyrics to her and Shawn Mendes' new steamy song, "Señorita."

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Neither Matthew or Camila have addressed their rumored split, but it's been some time since the pair has been spotted together. The last sighting of the couple was in Mid-May.

Since then, the singer has been busy promoting her latest single with Shawn and is working on completing her second studio album. In a recent tweet she said that she can't wait to share the music that she has worked on because she has put her "soul" into the lyrics. She wrote, "I can see the memories in them."

There is no release date yet, so fans will have to stay patient and remember to "be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful" in the meantime.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.