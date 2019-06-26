BACKGRID
After all these years, Ashton Kutcher and Rumer Willis are still good friends.
The former stepfather and stepdaughter, in addition to a group of friends, reunited for a round of drinks at the Black Market Bar in Studio City on Tuesday night. An eyewitness tells E! News that while Ashton and Rumer waited in line they have a "very animated conservation with one another."
"They looked like old friends about to catch up over some drinks," the eyewitness shares. "They were totally chill, you could see in their body language there is a closeness, respect and affection there, they looked like the best of buddies."
It's been nearly eight years since Rumer's mom, Demi Moore, announced that she and Ashton were ending their six-year marriage. While there were rumors that Kutcher had cheated on Demi, it appears the pair split on amicable terms.
In a statement, Moore shared, "As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life. This is a trying time for me and my family, and so I would ask for the same compassion and privacy that you would give to anyone going through a similar situation."

Likewise, Ashton stated that he would "forever cherish" his time with the actress. "Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail," he tweeted.
Since then, the That '70s Show star has married his former co-star Mila Kunis, who he shares two children with. Last year, she revealed how she truly felt about his past relationship with Demi. "They had a normal, real relationship... They had three kids they were raising."
Mila even said that he continues to have a friendship with all three of the Willis daughters, which isn't that surprising considering the serious relationship he had with their mother. She added, "Yeah, he was younger but he loved those kids."
