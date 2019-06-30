by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 7:00 PM
Did Khloe Kardashian reach her breaking point?
On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 finale, the Good American boss got "her anger out" following Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' betrayal. At first, Khloe seemed "quiet" and "numb" amid the cheating scandal—which concerned sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
Thus, in order to lift Khloe's spirits, the twosome suggested a Palm Springs getaway. However, the Kardashians had no idea that the long weekend would go on to take an emotional turn.
"F--k these hoes! For sure," Khloe exclaimed over dinner. "How everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I'm gonna go back to the old Khlo-money."
And the Revenge Body star seemed to mean it as she had Kim call momager Kris Jenner to let her know that they were done playing nice.
"This s--t is so f--king wack that these f--king bitches think they can go ahead and f--k our men," an enraged Khloe told Kris over the phone. "Mom, they're gonna try to f--k your man in a second."
"We're not doing this the Kris Jenner way anymore," a calm Kim added.
Unfortunately, True Thompson's mom got further riled up after she FaceTimed with Tristan's good friend Savas. After the Thompson confidant relayed that the NBA star was feeling "so lonely," Kardashian sounded off on her cheating beau.
"Tristan! F--k you if you can hear me," the mother of one shouted through the phone. "F--k you!"
According to Savas, Tristan claimed he didn't recall anything from the evening with Jordyn.
"Liar! They both admitted it to me. Both of them," Khloe retorted. "Don't f--king lie to me though about lying though."
The next day, a calmer Khloe chose to simply ignore the barrage of texts Tristan was sending her. Still, the morning wasn't drama free as Kylie Jenner urged her sisters to stay silent about Jordyn on social media .
E!
Per the lip kit mogul, Jordyn appeared distraught as she packed up her belongings from Kylie's home. Sadly, the Kardashian rift with Woods only worsened when the latter appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.
As Jordyn had yet to apologize, Khloe was enraged over the interview.
"I talked to you about the first time Tristan cheated on me. I confided in you," a betrayed Khloe sounded off. "Like, my world got destroyed while Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who the f--k do you think you are?"
Things got even more heated when Khloe learned that Jada had alerted Kris about the interview the night before. "I'm your daughter. Look what they're doing to us. They're f--king with us," Khloe snapped amid Kris' defense. "My family was ruined. What don't you get?"
During a family meeting, Khloe was able to articulate the immense betrayal and heartbreak she was dealing with.
"I think Tristan might love me—whatever that means—but he has no respect for me whatsoever," the KUWTK star shared with her family. "My soul, my spirit, my heart, everything is just shattered."
Nonetheless, this situation helped Khloe finally decide that her relationship with Tristan was finally over.
"There's no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever gonna repair Tristan and my relationship," the reality TV veteran said later on. "The humiliation and the hurt that he has caused myself, my family and True…I don't know what self-respecting human being could ever take someone back."
While many were sympathetic to Khloe's plight, Kardashian also faced "death threats" over her Twitter reaction to Jordyn's Red Table Talk interview. Although Jordyn wasn't the "sole reason" Tristan and Khloe broke up, the 35-year-old simply highlighted that the longtime family friend did play a part in the split.
"Sometimes I think people forget I'm not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending," a tearful Khloe noted in a confessional. "It's my real life. No one would ever fake this!"
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
