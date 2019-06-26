by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 8:36 AM
Goodbye Arya Stark, hello Kim! Maisie Williams is following up Game of Thrones with a new comedy for Sky (a UK network) currently titled Two Weeks to Live.
The series is described as a comic tale of love and revenge, all sparked by a seemingly harmless prank that goes awry. Williams will play Kim Noakes in the six-part series. The character is described as a young misfit whose father died under murky circumstances when she was a little girl, then her mother whisked her away to live a secluded life complete with bizarre survival techniques. Kim's now grown up and returns to the real world to honor her father's memory. There, she meets Nicky, a socially awkward man, and his brother Dave. Their meeting sets in motion events that puts their lives in danger.
"Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!" Williams said in a statement.
Like Arya Stark, Kim's a character of many, uh, unique skills. She knows how to skin a deer to make a sleeping bag, how to strip a pistol in seconds…and can perform all the Dirty Dancing routines.
The series was written by Gaby Hull.
This is Williams' first post-Game of Thrones acting role. She's also booked to appear on the RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Meanwhile, Lena Headey has signed on to voice a character, which you can see at left, in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Headey will play Maudra Fara in the Netflix series. Game of Thrones veterans Natalie Dormer and Nathalie Emannauel are also part of the cast. Other voice cast members include Benedict Wong, Sigourney Weaver, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Taron Egerton, Caitriona Balfe, Alicia Vikander and Eddie Izzard.
Below, get the scoop on where you can see the Game of Thrones cast now that the show is over.
Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.
Coster-Waldau also just got cast in a new FX pilot about talent agents in the 80s, titled Gone Hollywood.
Per THR, "set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters in the series will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events."
Now that Emilia Clarke has said goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.
Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next now that Thrones is over. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, was released in June. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.
After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He has no projects announced at the moment.
Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners. She recently signed on to guest judge the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams has also joined the cast of a new six-art Sky comedy series about a young woman with a very unique set of skills whose life gets turned upside down by a prank.
Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks. Headey will also lend her voice to Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Now that Peter Dinklage bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.
When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works.
When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.
After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.
After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl. He'll also appear in the new season of Hulu's Harlots.
Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.
