Prince William said it would be "absolutely fine by me" if his children came out as gay or lesbian.

The topic came up during his Wednesday visit to The Albert Kennedy Trust—an organization in London that supports young members of the LGBTQ community experiencing homelessness or living in hostile environments. The Duke of Cambridge was having a discussion with a group of people supported by the charity when a man asked him how he would react if his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis—told him they were gay or lesbian in the future.

"I think you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent," he said, "and I think—obviously, absolutely fine by me."

Still, he admitted he had concerns about how his kids would be treated, especially considering they live in the public eye.

"The one thing I'd be worried about is how they—particularly the roles my children fill—is how that is going to be interpreted and seen," he said.

He also talked about the "pressures" his children could face.

"It is something I'm nervous about—not because I'm worried about them being gay or anything—it's more about the fact that I'm worried about the pressures, as you know here, that they're going to face and how much harder their life could be," he later added.