America's Got Talent Just Trolled Us All With the Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent just expertly fooled us all.

Every episode of auditions so far has ended with an emotional, inspirational, incredibly good performance that resulted in one of the judges (or Terry Crews) hitting the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the live shows.

Tonight, that's exactly what everyone thought was going to happen, as we were reminded that Julianne Hough has yet to hit that button. It seemed like the perfect Golden Buzzer recipient was going to be found in Ben Trigger, a dancer who had been bullied as a child, then horribly dislocated his knee as a teenager, crushing his dance dreams.

Julianne was thrilled that he wasn't wearing shoes, and clearly prepared herself for what might be something incredible.