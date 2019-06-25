Remembering the Special Day Cardi B Confirmed Her Marriage to Offset

Today marks a special one, y'all.

On this very day last year (June 25, 2018), Cardi B confirmed she was officially off-the-market. That's right, Belcalis Almanzar revealed that she and her beau, Offset, tied the knot. Fans might recall the couple exchanging their vows in September 2017, however, the Bronx native never affirmed the details...until last summer.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself," the 26-year-old "Press" rapper shared on Twitter. "Getting married was one of those moments!"

She continued to spill the tea, saying, "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."

On Sept. 20, 2017, the pair secretly said "I do" in a very small and intimate ceremony at their house.