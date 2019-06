How Lauren Scruggs Kennedy Is Empowering Women to Embrace Change

Your strength in overcoming your tragic injury has inspired so many women. Can you share more about how that experience helped you embrace change and navigate your life's journey?

I feel like when you go through a tragedy you can take it one way or the other. You celebrate little victories along the way or it can just destroy your life. For me, my perspective was just to let it change me for the best. It helped me recognize what other people are going through and reminded me to live each day to the fullest, because you never know when life can change.

Did you step into the project's interactive changing room? What was that experience like?

It's so cool. When you first step in, there are a lot of cards that may represent a change that you're going through in your life. You pick one that best relates to you. You write down on the card what's going on in your life, and six months later, they'll mail it back to you. The next room is different mirrors, and when you walk in front of the mirrors, you hear different stories from other women that relate to the change you're going through. The experience promotes community and also vulnerability and helps you feel not as alone on your journey.