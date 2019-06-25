Instagram
Cuteness overload! Stormi Webster and True Thompson enjoyed some BFF time on Tuesday.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet photos and videos of their daughters spending time together on what appeared to be a farm. In the social media posts, Stormi, 16 months, and True, 14 months, could be seen standing alongside of each other as they looked at the animals.
"my heart," Kylie captioned a video of her daughter sharing a hug with her cousin.
For Tuesday's adventure, True wore a dress and cardigan, while Stormi donned a T-shirt from dad Travis Scott's Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.
Let's take a look at all of the adorable pics from Stormi and True's BFF adventure!
Instagram
Too Cute
Stormi and True share a hug at the petting zoo.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Come True
"BFF Cousins," the Good American founder captions the cute pic.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Bear Hugs
Dream wraps her arms around True in a warm embrace.
Instagram
Field Trip
Firefighters have never seen a cuter duo.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sugar & Spice
Life as a Kardashian has never looked sweeter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Pool Day
Summer is made for days by the pool.
Instagram
Devilishly Sweet
North shows her cousin how to find the perfect pose.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Girl Talk
Watch out! These two will be talking any day now!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Training Wheels
Learning to walk has never been easier.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beanie Babies
Boots, sweaters and a good friend are all you need to stay warm in the winter.
Instagram
Island Living
With Bali as their backdrop there was no way they could resist posing for an adorable pic.
Instagram
Sleepover!
Bring out the sleeping bags and the popcorn, cause there are a bunch of girls' nights in the Kards' future.
E!
Cuddle Bug
Saint shows his little sister some brotherly love.
Instagram
Baby Sharks
These three know all the words to "Baby Shark," even if they can't say them yet.
Twitter
Yeezy's Next Top Models
With a designer for a dad, these kids are always in the coolest styles.
Instagram
Tea Time
There's nothing better than some sweet treats and a chill day with the cousins.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Triplets
It's easy to see why the three babies have been named "The Triplets."
Watch part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!