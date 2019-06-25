Annie also recently had FaceTime calls with Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez.

"We were able to relate about transplant but life in general and how our friends help pull us through," Annie wrote on Instagram of her chat with Selena. "We are more than our transplants. We like to do our makeup , chill on the couch with our friends, and be ourselves. We cherish those memories with our friends like that more because we know life is precious."

"She told us about how she had new music coming out soon," Annie continued. "My friends and I insisted we would be at her next concert. I think she could tell I was worried that I couldn't wouldn't be here for that. She was so compassionate and told me she would even come by and chill on the couch like our friends all do. She sent me makeup the next day that was inspired by the conversation we had. Selena is an inspiration and made me so happy. I can't wait to meet her!!!!"