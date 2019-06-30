Is Owen Pierson a thief? Asking since he just stole the spotlight.

"It's really nerve-wracking 'cause I'm about to go out on stage and my dad's gonna see me," said Olivia Pierson's brother before mounting the stage. "I don't know how he's gonna feel, but I look good. So let's go, bitch!"

Owen made his official drag debut during Sunday's new Nat & Liv—as Shewongo, the death-dropping, heels-wearing queen whose persona he and Joel Halcro first dreamt up in adolescence—but getting there wasn't easy. First, he needed an outfit, wig and dance routine to boot. Then he needed to find the words to tell his father about it.

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited," he told pal Kenneth Wyse, who won Vancouver's Next Drag Superstar in 2017 as Kendall Gender and helped get Owen fitted in costume before his big performance. When Kenneth inquired further about what exactly was stressing him out, the Pierson sibling admitted, "I think I'm most nervous to tell dad."