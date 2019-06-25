Etika's YouTube Friends React to Tragic News of His Death

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 11:39 AM
The YouTube community is in mourning after a familiar face was found dead in New York City.
Earlier today, the NYPD confirmed the tragic passing of Desmond Amofah better known as Etika.
"On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct," authorities said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."
Once police confirmed Etika was found deceased, YouTube and its stars couldn't help but pay tribute.
"We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community," YouTube Creators said in a statement on Twitter. "All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."
Take a look at just some of the touching memories and tributes being shared online below.
About #etika pic.twitter.com/zwzGxozGIY— Boogie2988 🔜 vidcon! (@Boogie2988) June 25, 2019
RIP Etika. We didn't know each other but I just wanted to say rest in peace. It gets said a lot on social media but I'm gonna say it again. Reach out to someone, anyone, to talk through things. There are always people that care about you ❤️— Lux (@Callux) June 25, 2019
His final words to me... damn this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/OL1io5YPKy— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019
Mental illness is not a joke, nor is it something you should keep inside. I've had my struggles from time to time too. We all do. REACH OUT when it happens, no matter how much you feel you can't. Nobody is alone in this life.— cbass (@FaZeCBass) June 25, 2019
Rest In Peace, Etika. https://t.co/1t8TujABi0
I only met Etika once but the man had a legendary personality and you could tell he was born to entertain.— Lannan (@LazarBeamYT) June 25, 2019
I don’t know how it got to this point but today is a sad fucking day.
I want his funeral to be as big as his personality, his heart, and his spirit. I loved him. He is finally at peace.— Alice 🔜 AX!! (@TheAlicePika) June 25, 2019
didn’t know Etika very well but i do know he inspired many and made a lot of people very happy. rip.— nope (@LilNasX) June 25, 2019
Thank you @Etika— Giancarlo Parimango (@GCPM11) June 25, 2019
I will cherish our friendship for as long as I live. pic.twitter.com/IB5sAY7U8w
Won’t be posting videos for a few more days, gonna give everything time to process. I wasn’t nearly as close to Etika as a lot of people, but losing an inspiration of mine really hurts. Everyone, take time to mourn and heal. It’s ok. Love you all.— 🐦Colin🐻 (@IntroSpecktive) June 25, 2019
Here’s a petition to restore Etika’s original channel https://t.co/7TnBCG3y3s— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019
Etika was one of my favorite youtubers throughout my childhood. To see his journey end like this is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/QiAsyeQm36— Jankus (@JunkyJanker) June 25, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Etika's family during this difficult time.
