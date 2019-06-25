April Love Geary is responding to critics after being shamed for her parenting skills.

The model, who shares two kids with fiancé Robin Thicke, has been receiving critical comments on social media after posting videos of 16-month-old daughter, Mia Love Thicke, eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos. In one of the videos, posted on Monday, Mia can be seen sitting with her mom and dad as she eats from the Flamin' Hot Cheetos bag.

In response to the post, one Instagram user commented, "Those Cheetos are beyond toxic, she's just a child! Go read a parenting book."

After reading this comment, April clapped back, "You're being toxic for my children."