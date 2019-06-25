Today, people around the world are celebrating, in the words of Éric Ripert, "a true Legend."

At the urging of his friends, chefs Ripert and José Andrés, fans are remembering Anthony Bourdainand his legacy on what would have been his 63rd birthday, now dubbed "Bourdain Day." As fans sadly know, the famed chef and TV personality committed suicide last June. At the time, he was 61 years old, just weeks ahead of his birthday on June 25.

Now, more than a year since his tragic loss, admirers and colleagues can't help but recall all the unique qualities they loved about the special man.

"Some heroes don't wear capes," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote online. "We miss your wit and spark, my friend."