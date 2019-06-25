It's a blast from the past for Blood & Treasure.

E! News as an exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, June 25 episode of Blood & Treasure, and it's a flashback featuring Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) before all the present-day action. The tension between them then was palpable.

"I don't think you understand the trouble you're in," Danny tells Lexi as he helps her put on a wire.

"And whose fault is that, Agent McNamara?" she asks.

Is it the fault of the person who stole the statute or the person who bugged the stolen statute? Semantics. Just watch as they go tit for tat with smoldering looks and banter. They just want Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr). If she helps, she's off scot-free.