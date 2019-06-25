Love is in the Netherlands air for The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown. Love and…fear?!

In a sneak peek of what's to come on The Bachelorette, Hannah admits she's "falling for multiple guys in totally different ways," but along with declarations of love, steamy kisses and romantic dates there's Luke Parker.

"How could I not be more confident? She's falling in love with me for sure," Luke says. "It's like I know."

Oh, Luke.

The preview below features him going at it with several of his remaining competitors over lies and Hannah.

"Now there's five guys who can't stand you. We have a five-foot-eight villain," Tyler Cameron says to Luke.