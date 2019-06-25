Dog the Bounty Hunter refuses to give up hope as his wife Beth Chapman remains in a medically induced coma.

In his first Twitter post since revealing her hospitalization over the weekend, Dog—born Duane Chapman—shared a gut wrenching, close-up photo of Beth's hand while she lays in bed.

"You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!" he captioned the picture, which captured her signature bedazzled manicure. The snap also showed the IV in her hand and medical bands around her wrist.

The 51-year-old, who is battling throat cancer, was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu on Saturday. "Please say your prayers for Beth right now," Dog tweeted on Saturday. "Thank you love you."

The family's agent confirmed to E! News that she is in a coma. "Beth is one of the strongest people I've ever known, and if anyone can beat this, it's her," the agent said in a statement. "No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God. Other than that, I'd just ask that all of her and Duane's fans keep Beth and the entire family in their prayers."