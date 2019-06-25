It was yet another historical moment for Lady Gaga.

In the midst of a momentous year for Mother Monster, the triple threat took to the stage inside Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater in New York City for the first time, marking yet another unforgettable first as of late in the star's storied career. The significance of the night was not lost on Gaga as she addressed the star-studded crowd, featuring the likes of Michael Douglas, Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris and Clive Davis, and focused on her adoring and devoted Little Monsters.

"Thank you, Apollo Theater. What a historical moment for me in my life," she said in video captured by attendee Dee Lockett. "Whatever it matters to the world, I don't know, but for me, this is my personal history, and I see all your beautiful faces and I feel you."