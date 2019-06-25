The star, audibly emotional, began to reflect on her earlier years as an aspiring performer, recalling, "I was just a girl in an apartment on the Lower East Side with a keyboard, but it feels so good to be here. I'm home and I'm with you and I know I like to change a lot, but you know, a lot of s--t hasn't changed, certainly not my deep love and respect and gratitude for all of you."

She continued, "I used to sit in my apartment write songs about fame and songs about boys, write songs about my family and I made it and then they tried to take me down."

However, as fans well know, the nine-time Grammy winner and more recently accomplished actress triumphed. "I put my head back down and got back to work and then I looked up one day and I had a f--king Oscar in my hand," she said, referencing her first Academy Award win in February. The star was honored with "Best Original Song" for "Shallow" along with co-songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.