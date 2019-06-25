by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 7:00 AM
It's been a minute since June (Elisabeth Moss) saw Nick (Max Minghella), her baby daddy and one-time ally. Since his involvement in getting Nichole out of Gilead, Nick's barely been on The Handmaid's Tale season three. That's about to change, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the trouble to come with his big return.
Nick, Nichole's real father, assisted in keeping Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) occupied while June got her baby out, and he went from driver to a commander himself. Viewers last saw him say goodbye to June in Commander Lawrence's (Bradley Whitford) home, he was being sent to the frontlines in Chicago. But in the Wednesday, June 26 episode, he's in Washington, DC, as is June, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and Commander Waterford. They're all there in an effort to get Nichole back from Canada.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, June and her sometime ally Serena Joy have a tense moment all about Commander Nick Blaine.
"What did Nick do before he was a driver?" June asks Serena.
"He served Gilead," Serena says.
Um, what does that mean?
"He was a soldier in the crusade. We wouldn't be here without him," Serena says.
Yep, the very same Nick who has watched out for June, who broke all kinds of laws and rules, repeatedly, to help June. He's been a mystery to June, one she couldn't quite unravel. Was he an Eye? Was he part of the resistance? What's the deal with Nick Blaine?
Watch the sneak peek above for more. The Handmaid's Tale drops new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu.
