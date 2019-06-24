EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian Says She's Found the ''Beauty'' in Life After Tristan Thompson Scandal

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 7:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

In every cloud there's a silver lining.

As upsetting as some scandals can be, Khloe Kardashian has managed to overcome the biggest challenges that life has thrown at her, including Tristan Thompson's infidelities. And ahead of Sunday night's emotional episode of Keeping Up With the KardashiansTrue Thompson's mom revealed that she is staying positive about the experience.

"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned—obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen—but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system," the reality star shared at the opening night of the night lounge, novelle at Mohigan Sun. 

She added, "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Unleashes All Hell in KUWTK Season Finale

For Khloe, the biggest ray of sunshine is her daughter, True, who is "babbling like no other." She says that she is confident her little one is "really, really close" to talking. "I know she is never going to stop talking once she starts, but it's just so cute the little forms of communication she can do and everything for me is so rewarding," the hands-on mom joked. 

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

But at the opening, the 34-year-old was all about letting loose, even if it was just four 18 hours. She joked that she was in need of a "mom's night out," so she and her girlfriends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, left True in "great hands." 

So while True and her dad had a little one-on-one time, Khloe said she and her girlfriends were going to do a bit of partying. Although, who can blame her if she does sneak away to FaceTime True?

Watch part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Interviews , Tristan Thompson , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.