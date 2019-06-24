Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Prove Power Couple Status in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are setting the standard for summer fashion.

Ahead of their second wedding in France, the duo took off to the fashion capital of Paris to sight-see, celebrate and show off their enviable style. Over the course of the past week, fans have seen the stars walk the romantic streets of Paris in casual street-wear, springtime ensembles and the occasional Sunday finest. 

From Fendi shirts to Céline bags, the young lovers are wearing the trendiest outfits while soaking up every moment of newlywed bliss. Even their dining experiences are designer. On Monday night, they just so happened to have dinner at a literal designer restaurant, named Ralph's because of the label Ralph Lauren. 

Not only were Joe and Sophie decked from head to toe in designer labels, but so was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. So, it's safe to say their wedding guest list is going to include a ton of stylish and sleek attendees. 

For photographic evidence that proves their nuptials will be the most stylish of the year, check out the gallery below!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

Business Casual

The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Burnin' Up

Sophie's white dress and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Designer Goods Only

When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

When in Paris...

It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Walk in the Park

Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.

Sophie Turner

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Say Cheese

From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Paris, France, PDA, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

C'est L'amour

With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.

