It's time to let the secrets out!

Just a few short days after getting Married at First Sight, Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell are still learning more about each other.

And based on an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, it's time to come clean about a certain topic.

"My wife is perfect. She's very attractive. Already, there's immediate chemistry," Keith shared after saying "I Do" at The Alexander Homestead. "But Iris doesn't know that I know that she's a virgin but I don't want to bring it up until she's ready to talk about it because I don't really know what her expectations are when it comes to having sex for the first time."

So how's this going to go?