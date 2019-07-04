Happy birthday, Posty!

Post Malone is now 24 years old and that means it's time to party...Posty style. So, grab some Bud Light and put on your favorite Crocs as you listen to all of the singer's best songs from the past few years.

OK, you don't have to drink a beer or wear the birthday boy's favorite shoe, but you should take a look back at all of his best tunes today.

Whether you blast "Sunflower" or "Congratulations," you know you'll have a great time celebrating the New York native's birthday if your playlist includes all of his top tracks.

If you want to take it a step further, we suggest rocking out to Post's best songs while watching the corresponding music videos.

Even though the artist doesn't have a massive music video catalog most of his top songs have a cool video to go with it and trust us, they are worth a watch.