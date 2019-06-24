Instagram/Hunter Moreno
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 1:40 PM
Instagram/Hunter Moreno
Friendly exes!
Bella Thorne is wishing her "beautiful" and "special" ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau a happy 21st birthday. The Disney alum, who split with Tana earlier this year, took to Instagram on Monday in honor of the special day, posting a throwback photo of the duo sharing an embrace on a boat.
"Through thick and thin," Bella captioned the bikini picture, taken by photographer Hunter Moreno. "I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl."
This birthday post comes amid speculation that Tana is engaged to fellow YouTube star Jake Paul. While in Las Vegas celebrating her birthday over the weekend, Tana announced on social media that Jake proposed to her.
"I'm engaged @jakepaul," Tana wrote on her Instagram Story along with a view of her massive diamond ring.
"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," Tana also tweeted. "i'm....... engaged.................."
Though many believe this engagement news is fake, Tana replied to one Twitter user, "it's not. i'm engaged. holy f--k."
Jake also tweeted Monday afternoon, "i proposed."
According to Tana's social media, Jake also gave her a Mercedes ahead of her 21st birthday.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?