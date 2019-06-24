Newlywed life is coming up roses for one Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Close to a week after Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson returned to Mexico for a romantic wedding ceremony, the Bachelor Nation couple is shedding some light into married life.

"This weekend Chris and I took the boys on a walk to Balboa Park. We decided that morning 'family walks' are dedicated to the weekend so that we each have dedicated 'me time' during the week," Krystal shared on Instagram. "This is one of many new and AWESOME commitments we are making to each other as we acclimate to married life."

She continued, "With our first Saturday family walk underway, we let the boys off leash to run and play. Chucky is SERIOUSLY the fastest dog and the joy on his face to blaze through the open fields MELTS hearts!!!"

What was supposed to be a nice, calm moment quickly took a turn, however, when a car came close to hitting their dog Chucky.