What a weekend!

Ryan Phillippe traveled back to his home state of Delaware over the weekend to attend the 2019 Firefly Music Festival with his 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe. The Cruel Intentions alum, who shares Deacon and 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe with ex Reese Witherspoon, took to Instagram to document the father-son trip. While at the festival, Ryan and Deacon watched performers Travis Scott, Post Malone and band Brockhampton take the stage.

"we had fun. @brckhmptn & @travisscott killd," Ryan captioned a photo with Deacon at the festival. "thx @bwash."

The 44-year-old actor, who also brought along his niece to the festival, posted a video of the trio singing along during Post Malone's performance.