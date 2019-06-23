Prince George...the matchmaker?

Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, the assistant head teacher at Thomas' Battersea School in southwest London, where the 5-year-old royal is enrolled, is engaged to his dad Prince William's longtime friend Thomas van Straubenzee, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said van Straubenzee, who is also Princess Charlotte's godfather, proposed last week to Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness at the school.

William is set to be an usher at the wedding, and George and 4-year-old Charlotte, who will start attending Thomas' Battersea in September, are expected to serve as pageboy and bridesmaid, the outlet added.

It is unclear who actually introduced van Straubenzee, 36, to Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 31.