by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 4:52 PM
The cast of Big Little Lies is showing some big love for Meryl Streep for her birthday!
The three-time Oscar winner turned 70 on Saturday and received sweet online tributes from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two of her co-stars on HBO's Big Little Lies.
Streep joined the cast for season two, which began earlier this month, playing Nicole Kidman's character Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise, who is not a fan of Witherspoon's Madeline. Of course, in real life, it's nothing but love.
"Happy Birthday, Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a throwback photo of Streep. "Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlelies!"
Dern, who plays Renata on Big Little Lies, posted on her own page another throwback photo of Streep and a selfie showing the two together.
Instagram / Laura Dern
"This girl became my legend," she wrote. "And I do declare today an international holiday. Muse Day! Here here! Then I actually got to not only meet my hero but work with her. I thank the Gods. #merylstreep."
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon also posted on her Instagram Story videos of her, Kidman and other co-stars, such as Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie) and Adam Scott (Madeline's husband Ed) wishing Streep a happy birthday and naming their favorite films starring the actress, which included Kramer vs. Kramer, Out of Africa, Sophie's Choice, Defending Your Life and The Devil Wears Prada.
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
"We love you Meryl!" Witherspoon wrote, alongside a photo of the cast in character.
Instagram / Reese Witherspoon
