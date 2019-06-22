Olympian and DWTS Champion Meryl Davis Marries Fedor Andreev

Meryl Davis is married!

The Olympic ice dancing champion and former winner of Dancing With the Stars wed Russian-Canadian figure skater Fedor Andreev on Saturday in the South of France, People reported.

"We can confirm and wish the happy couple and their families nothing but the best!" a rep for the U.S. Figure Skating Association told E! News.

The two exchanged vows in front of about 95 guests in the garden of Le Mas des Poiriers, a luxuriously renovated 18th-century farmhouse on an island in Provence, People said. The bride wore a sleeveless white Monique Lhuillier bridal gown with a sheer overlay and floral appliques, while the groom sported a blue suit with no tie.

Davis, 32, and Andreev, 27, got engaged in July 2017 during a hike in California after dating for more than six years. He proposed with a canary yellow diamond halo-style ring.