Ah, l'amour...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently in France, where they plan to have a larger, second wedding later this month following their quickie May nuptials in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress and 29-year-old Jonas Brothers and DNCEsinger posted on their Instagram pages on Saturday a selfie of them showing some PDA during a cloudy day in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Turner and Jonas have been spotted in Paris a few times over the past two days, during Paris Fashion Week. Also on Saturday, they were photographed leaving a Celine boutique and Jonas also posted on his Instagram Story an elevator mirror selfie with the Jonas Brothers' stylist, Avo Yermagyan. On Friday, the singer was photographed sitting front row at the Berluti Menswear spring/summer 2020 show.