Kim Kardashian Grins and Cuddles North West in Sweet Post-Birthday Selfie

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 22, 2019 1:46 PM

Kim Kardashian looks fresh-faced and happier than ever in her latest selfie, which shows her cuddling her eldest child after her birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West's daughter North West turned 6 last weekend and the family threw her and cousin Penelope Disick a joint Candy Land game-themed birthday party.

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a selfie showing her grinning while cuddling North, who is also clutching a plush unicorn doll.

Kim does not appear to be wearing much make-up, if any, in the photo.

Watch

6 Things North West Could Be When She Grows Up

"Now this picture I love Bc you look so natural and so real and happy In it!" wrote on user. "���� More pics like this!!!"

"You gave that special natural look, that looks so beautiful," another person wrote. "Amazing, the real you."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Aside from North, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago West, 1, and sons Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, who was born in May via surrogate, like Chicago.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

