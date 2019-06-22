Kim Kardashian looks fresh-faced and happier than ever in her latest selfie, which shows her cuddling her eldest child after her birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West's daughter North West turned 6 last weekend and the family threw her and cousin Penelope Disick a joint Candy Land game-themed birthday party.

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a selfie showing her grinning while cuddling North, who is also clutching a plush unicorn doll.

Kim does not appear to be wearing much make-up, if any, in the photo.