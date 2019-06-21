Nicki Minaj seems to have some words for Miley Cyrus.

After releasing a fiery new tune and music video, "Megatron," which stars her boyfriend Kenneth Petty, the 36-year-old rapper also dropped a new episode of Queen Radio. Her return to the radio airwaves comes nearly three months after her last upload, which is right around the time she took a social media break. But it seems the "No Frauds" singer is coming back in full force.

On her latest episode of Queen Radio, the Grammy-nominated star seemed to be airing her thoughts on Mrs. Miley. While she didn't explicitly say her name, she mentioned a few things that referred to the 26-year-old singer.

"Perdue chickens can never talk s--t about queens," the brunette beauty said. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason."