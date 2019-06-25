by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 4:00 AM
When Haleigh Broucher and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat entered the Big Brother house, they had their eyes on the prize.
With $500,000 up for grabs, the contestants knew they had to build alliances, win competitions and master the unpredictable game. But along the way, the two players started developing feelings for each other. One year later and the sparks are still flying.
Despite a long-distance relationship—Fessy lives in Orlando while Haleigh calls Houston home—the couple has stayed strong and are ready to move to the same town together.
"What we've been doing is every few weeks, we book a flight so we know that no matter what, we're going to see the other in let's just say two weeks because I think giving yourself that time frame and knowing that you're going to see them no matter what—that actually makes it better," Haleigh shared with E! News exclusively. "You have something to look forward to."
When the couple is able to be in the same city together, it's all about quality time. Instead of nights out at the bar, it's ordering takeout and watching Netflix.
"We'll wake up, go to the gym and then get some good food and then you go to the pool or just try to relax because we never expected all this exposure," Fessy shared. "It feels so intense and everybody has an opinion of you and this and that so we just like to chill out at home."
To be fair, the couple has plenty of exciting memories from the past few months alone. On their one-year anniversary, Fessy surprised Haleigh with a wild ride on the Orlando Slingshot. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Ontario and more.
In fact, they would totally be open for some more adventure on CBS' other reality shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race.
"It would be an entertaining season watching us argue at the airport," Fessy joked. Haleigh added, "I don't know if we'd get very far."
Viewers of the most recent season will be happy to hear the pair remains friends with fellow Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans. "It's honestly so enjoyable and so fun to see people out of the house," Haleigh shared.
And looking towards the future, Fessy and Haleigh are excited about growing even stronger together as they move to the same city.
"We want to just find a spot and build. Not a house, but build ourselves," Haleigh shared with us. "We just want to enjoy life."
As a new season of Big Brother kicks off tonight on CBS, we're taking a look at some of your favorite couples formed in the house.
Season: 20
Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. On finale night, however, the pair were ready to go the distance. "I hope there's a lot of time with Angela and I. That's all I'll say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added, "I don’t know what the future holds but I’m really excited and I’m hopeful about the future." Ahead of their one-year anniversary, the couple launched their new jewelry business called Naut & Chain.
Season: 20
Status Today: While they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh during finale night. "As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!'" the bride-to-be gushed to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. Despite a "tough" year together, Bayleigh reitterated her bond for her man in a June 2019 post. "Babe, without any doubts I know that you will ride for me, just like I will ride for you, because you have been!" she wrote on Instagram. "Relationships mean nothing until they stand the tests and trials that try to break them down. & Now that we've been through just about every hard thing, I know our love was built to last! Now let's move forward on to bigger, better and brighter things."
Season: 20
Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, it appears these two are just friends. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News back in the fall of 2018. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL!
Season: 20
Status Today: They're together! During the season finale, Faysal confirmed their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added, "It is indeed." After dating long-distance for more than a year, the couple hopes to move to the same city together. "We're definitely looking for locations where we can thrive and use our platform to our advantage," Fessy told E! News in June 2019. Haleigh added, "We're looking at places so moving together would be optimal for us as a couple going forward."
Season: 19
Status Today: What once seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Mark revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude on March 5, 2019 that he and Elena split up. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is hard at work on her MiscELENAeous Podcast. The pair, however, will reunite on the new season of Ex on the Beach airing this summer on MTV.
Season: 19
Status Today: The married couple now call themselves proud parents! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple welcomed a baby girl on St. Patrick's Day 2019. Fans can stay in touch with the couple thanks to Jessica's PodcastOne podcast called Now What. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.
Season: 19
Status Today: While their relationship status appears to be over, E! News learned last fall that the pair remain great friends. And when Raven experienced a few health struggles in 2018, Matt was able to keep fans updated on social media.
Season: 18
Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes! In 2019, the couple also competed on The Amazing Race.
Season: 18
Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo.
Season: 18
Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, 'Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie.
Season: 18
Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts.
Season: 17
Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same."
Season: 17
Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!"
Season: 16
Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children.
Season: 15
Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision."
Season: 13
Status Today: The happy couple became parents when they welcomed their first child together in the summer of 2018. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back."
Season: 12
Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life on social media. "Family time is the best time and I know the memories we have now and moments are worth more then always trying to look perfect," Rachel previously shared on Instagram.
Season: 11
Status Today: In summer 2018, the couple welcomed their second child together. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family."
Season: 5
Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time."
Season: 2
Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away.
Season: 2
Status Today: While they dated for a few months after the show, these two are long over. In fact, Dr. Will married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017.
