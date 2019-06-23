by Brett Malec | Sun., Jun. 23, 2019 7:05 PM
The dramatic aftermath continues.
Khloe Kardashian is still reeling over the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in this exclusive and explosive sneak peek at part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale airing next Sunday at 9 p.m.
The clip shows Khloe reading a text from her ex following the shocking events between him and Kylie Jenner's former BFF. "Tristan text again. 'You deserve a spa day.' Shut the f--k up!" Khloe says.
Meanwhile, Kylie seems to be somewhat sympathetic to Jordyn as she tells Kim Kardashian over the phone, "Just the look in her eye, she's really going through it."
"My family was ruined!" Khloe yells. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."
Khloe gets a supportive FaceTime call from pal Kimora Lee Simmons, who tells the Revenge Body host, "You cannot allow this kind of disrespect."
"F--k these hoes!" Khloe screams. "These f--king bitches think they can f--k our men!"
Kim adds, "I just feel like she's gonna explode."
See all the drama that's in store on next Sunday's KUWTK finale in the video above.
Watch part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale next Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
