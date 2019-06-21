Newlywed Cheryl Burke Wants You to "Embrace Your Inner Bridezilla"

When it came to her dress for the special day, the ballroom dancer found third time was indeed a charm. "I went through two wedding dress designers who quit," she told Glamour, recalling "crazy contracts" and delayed sketches. As fans well know from the star's wedding photos, things ultimately worked out in the dress department. "In the end, I'm so happy because my eventual wedding designer, Romona Keveza, was the best," she said.

From turning their entire living room into a bonafide wedding planning space to bringing thank you notes on her honeymoon to "get a head start," Burke did wedding planning her own thorough way. "I don't think a bridezilla is necessarily a bad thing. As long as your intention is in the right place and you aren't hurting your loved ones or becoming egotistical or selfish, it's fine," she told Glamour. "I wasn't going to expect Mindy Weiss and her team to rhinestone my hangover kit. That was my own thing, and as long as you're ready to do it yourself, there's nothing wrong with it."

In the end, "I dreamed of a vision I had once I got engaged," she said, "and it was amazing watching that vision come to life."