by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 21, 2019 10:55 AM
Allow The Hills: New Beginnings to introduce you to Mischa Barton.
The O.C. star isn't unfamiliar to viewers, but she may be in this reality TV capacity. So, how'd she wind up in front of the MTV cameras?
"Well, it was a bit of a wild decision process to be honest. It kind of came to me over the summer and I didn't take seriously to be very honest," Barton told E! News. But then she kept hearing about The Hills revival from everyone, including her hairdresser. When she saw the reunited cast on a red carpet, that changed her mind.
"Suddenly it was like a tangible thing and they were all back together, having fun, having a good time…I thought, ‘OK, I'll take this seriously now and think about it.' But I was hesitant. I was slow to come to that realization," she said. "I think there's also—I always say this—there's a lot of mystery around me. I feel like people are always asking these questions and they want to know. This was like a family that was easy to join because I‘ve known them on and off for years."
Barton has a wide range of credits, from KaBlam! and Sixth Sense to The O.C. and Once and Again. She dipped her toe into reality TV in 2016 with a brief stint on Dancing With the Stars. And she isn't the only new face joining the show. Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, joins the cast of the revival premiering Monday, June 24 on MTV.
"It was a big decision for me," Lee told us. "I would say three years ago I might not have done it just because I was in such a different place in my life and I was going through a bunch of different things." Lee said he kept his life very private, it's how his parents brought him up.
"I would say my mom just supports everything I do, no matter what…I could be working at a gas station and my mom would be like, ‘I'm happy you're happy,'" Lee said. "What she said to me before I started was, she goes, ‘No matter what, you're going to be you, and I love you and people love you, you're funny, you're this and you're that.' So she was like, ‘Don't even worry about it, just be you. Don't try to be anything else.'"
Now that he's acting and modeling, Lee said he's ready for the entertainment industry spotlight.
"I'm just working hard and trying to make it in Hollywood," he said. In addition to his modeling work, Lee had a role in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and an episode of Tales.
As for how they were both received, well, that's another story. Click play on the video above to hear more from them about their conflicts with other cast members.
The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.
